Giants may have just unlocked a defensive weapon with one position change

When the New York Giants signed free agent safety Jevon Holland, it felt like the back end finally had direction.

After letting former strong safety Jason Pinnock walk in free agency, the team had a hole to fill in the defensive backfield.

Holland, known for his range and ball skills, was an instant upgrade in terms of coverage and veteran presence.

But behind the obvious move came something far more strategic — a shift that could change the defense entirely.

With Holland patrolling centerfield, second-year safety Tyler Nubin is sliding into the strong safety role — and it’s a perfect fit.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Nubin’s strength showed late last season

Nubin was drafted as a high-IQ, ball-hawking safety out of Minnesota, where his coverage instincts turned plenty of heads.

But what the Giants discovered during his rookie year was something they couldn’t ignore — he’s a physical force near the box.

In 2024, he tallied 71 tackles with a 9.4% missed tackle rate, solid for a player adjusting to NFL speed.

While he occasionally struggled in coverage, particularly with deep angles and closing bursts, his run defense was standout material.

When asked to play strong safety late in the year, Nubin responded by racking up 29 tackles over four games.

That’s not just solid — that’s top-tier production for someone in a hybrid role crashing down toward the line of scrimmage.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The pairing could create balance and havoc

With Holland handling deep zone responsibilities, Nubin now gets to do what he does best: seek and destroy underneath.

The fit is seamless.

Holland is a true free safety — fluid hips, excellent range, and instincts that allow him to roam and bait throws.

Nubin, on the other hand, thrives when he’s closer to the ball, reading and reacting with physicality and leverage.

It’s like pairing a surgeon with a brawler — one dissects plays, the other punishes them at the point of attack.

That contrast gives defensive coordinator Shane Bowen two distinctly different weapons to deploy however he sees fit.

A glimpse into the Giants’ future was already visible

Those final four games of 2024 were more than just experiments — they were previews of what’s to come.

Nubin played strong safety in each of those games, and the results were too strong to ignore heading into 2025.

Not only did his tackle numbers spike, but he looked more decisive and explosive when not asked to cover deep ground.

The Giants are clearly leaning into this identity shift.

Instead of forcing Nubin to be something he’s not, they’re doubling down on his most disruptive qualities.

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Development and upside still in play

Nubin is only 23 and still evolving, but this move puts him in a position to grow where he’s most effective.

He’ll still need to improve his coverage skills, especially when tight ends flex out wide or cross underneath.

But starting him in the box allows him to gain confidence, make plays, and stay involved without being exposed downfield.

And with Holland behind him, there’s now a safety net — literally — that didn’t exist last season.

This isn’t just a depth chart shuffle.

It’s a smart, layered defensive upgrade that may unlock a new playmaker in plain sight.

