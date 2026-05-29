The New York Giants have spent too many years asking quarterbacks to throw perfect balls into tiny windows.

No quarterback should have to live that way, especially a young one trying to grow into the job.

Malachi Fields and Isaiah Likely can help change that equation. Giants.com’s OTA notes pointed to both players as possible contested-catch answers, with each producing a one-handed grab during spring practices. Those clips are nice. The bigger point is the size.

Dart needs bigger throwing windows

Fields and Likely are both listed at 6-foot-4 and north of 220 pounds. For Jaxson Dart, that matters.

A quarterback does not always need another burner. Sometimes he needs a target who can shield a defender, work through contact, and turn a good-enough throw into a completion. The Giants have lacked enough of that. Too many passing-game snaps have felt like the quarterback had to hit a mail slot while the pocket was collapsing.

Fields gives them a rookie receiver with size and physicality. Likely gives them a tight end who can work like a big slot, bend away from defenders, and make himself available when structure breaks.

Dart already seems to understand the value. He called Likely “extremely savvy and smart,” and that is exactly the kind of veteran trait a young quarterback leans on when a play gets messy.

Fields fits the harder identity

Fields is especially interesting because he fits the physical identity John Harbaugh keeps pushing. Harbaugh said at rookie minicamp that Fields “was a blocker,” then pointed to his Notre Dame background and strength on slants.

Do not brush that off as throwaway coach talk. A big receiver who blocks, wins inside leverage, and plays above the rim gives an offense more than a highlight-catch threat. He gives the Giants a way to stay physical without becoming predictable.

Likely brings a different flavor. He can stress linebackers and safeties as a tight end who moves better than his frame suggests. The Giants already have Theo Johnson in the room, and Likely’s arrival should make the entire tight end picture more flexible.

The Giants do not need Fields and Likely to carry the offense in May. They need them to make life easier when the games start counting. Bigger windows, better contested-catch options, and more physical targets can change how Dart attacks the middle of the field.

If this carries into padded work, the Giants may have solved one of their oldest passing-game problems without needing a superstar addition to do it.