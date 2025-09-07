Giants make surprising Evan Neal roster move ahead of Week 1

The New York Giants are opening their 2025 season against the Washington Commanders, but one name is conspicuously absent: Evan Neal.

The 24-year-old offensive lineman, once viewed as a cornerstone piece, was left off the active roster as a healthy scratch.

A surprising decision after preseason optimism

Neal’s omission is particularly surprising considering the optimism around his preseason performance and transition to offensive guard.

The Giants moved him inside after three rocky seasons at tackle, hoping to unlock his potential in a less demanding role.

He logged 67 snaps at right guard in the preseason, giving up four pressures but showing some flashes of comfort inside.

Coaches had praised his footwork improvements and physicality, making Sunday’s decision to sideline him even more puzzling.

From seventh overall pick to healthy scratch

Selected seventh overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Neal was supposed to anchor the Giants’ offensive line for the next decade.

Instead, his tenure has been marred by injuries, inconsistency, and a lack of confidence from both teammates and coaches.

The Giants hoped a position switch could buy him time, but the fact that he’s not even active speaks volumes.

When a top-10 pick becomes a healthy scratch in just his fourth season, it usually signals the beginning of the end.

What this means for the Giants’ offensive line

The Giants have invested heavily in reshaping their offensive front, and Neal’s situation underscores their lack of patience.

Rather than wait for his development, they’re prioritizing players who can contribute immediately against a talented Washington pass rush.

With Andrew Thomas battling his own injuries, the Giants need reliability across the line, and Neal hasn’t been able to deliver.

Leaving him inactive suggests the staff no longer views him as a player they can trust in meaningful situations.

Neal’s Giants future looks increasingly uncertain

The Giants may not cut ties right away, but it’s difficult to see Neal carving out anything more than a backup role, if that.

His draft pedigree might buy him reserve chances, but he’s another high-profile miss for New York.

It’s a sobering reminder that draft status means little once the games begin — performance and availability matter above everything.

The Giants can’t afford to carry dead weight, especially in a year where expectations around the roster are finally rising.

Much like a once-promising investment that never matures, Neal’s stock with the Giants seems to be rapidly approaching zero.

For now, the message is clear: Evan Neal isn’t part of their immediate plan, and his Giants future hangs by a thread.