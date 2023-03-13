Giants lose veteran OL Nick Gates to division rival

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 22: Nick Gates #65 of the New York Giants lines up against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedExField on December 22, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is signing with the divisional-rival Washington Commanders, per Mike Garafolo. Gates has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Washington where he will have a chance to move back to playing the center position again.

Nick Gates completed an incredible comeback to play in 2022 after suffering a career-threatening injury where he broke his left fibula and tibia in a game against Washington in 2021. Gates went on to play in 10 games with eight starts for the Giants this past season.

Nick Gates was a captain of the Giants’ offense in 2021. He has often been praised for his leadership qualities and ability to serve as a leader in Big Blue’s locker room. This will serve as a big loss for the Giants as Gates’s absence will leave New York with a hole in their offensive line and in their locker room.

Since signing with the Giants in 2019, Gates played all across the team’s offensive line, starting games at right tackle, right guard, center, and left guard. The Giants will need to add quality depth this offseason to replace the production and reliability of Gates.