Giants lose three depth players in free agency

The New York Giants saw three free agents walk on Thursday. Offensive lineman Matt Peart signed with the Denver Broncos and defensive lineman Jihad Ward agreed to join the Minnesota Vikings, as ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan shared on X:

Giants lose key linemen on each side of the line of scrimmage

Peart started in one of his eight appearances in 2023. Having played 133 offensive snaps, the 26-year-old received a poor 42.9 player grade from Pro Football Focus despite allowing no sacks and allocating only two penalties on the year. The Jamaican lineman was a valued support piece that the Giants will no longer enjoy the services of. Peart joined the Broncos on a one-year deal.

As for Ward, the linebacker racked up five sacks and a forced fumble that he recovered in 2023. He also had five tackles for loss. His high level of productivity in only nine starts gave the Giants an effective pass rusher who could get after the quarterback.

Giants also lost wide receiver depth on Thursday

The Giants and Parris Campbell are no more. After seeing his playing time get drastically cut in the second half of the 2023 campaign, Campbell decided to take his talents to the Philadelphia Eagles, per Ranaan. He was only targeted 27 times in 12 games and put up 104 receiving yards on the campaign.

It just didn't work for Campbell with the Giants. He was inactive by the end of the year on game days.

Campbell is the latest addition to an Eagles team that has been aggressive this offseason. The veteran wideout is also the second Giants star to leave for their NFC East rivals after running back Saquon Barkley.

The Giants now have three vacancies that current players on the roster can fill. New York also has more time to make other signings this spring.