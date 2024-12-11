Giants lose promising rookie safety to season-ending injury

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The injury situation continues to get worse for the New York Giants, as rookie safety Tyler Nubin joins a growing list of players who will miss the remainder of the season with an injury.

Giants’ Tyler Nubin to miss the remainder of the season

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Nubin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with an ankle injury he suffered in Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Nubin, the Giants’ second-round draft pick out of Minnesota, was part of the team’s promising rookie class and had a strong rookie campaign. He had played every snap before his injury and finished the season with 96 total tackles.

The Giants are decimated with injuries

Nubin is another defensive player that the Giants will be without going forward, as nose tackle Dexter Lawrence is out for the season with a dislocated elbow. Bobby Okereke also is dealing with a back injury and they were without cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Dru Phillips on Sunday.

The next man up for New York will likely be Dane Belton, who has shown some promise of his own in the limited action he has gotten previously. Belton played 40 snaps on Sunday and recorded five tackles plus a stop.

The Giants’ season has completely fallen apart, and they will now just try to avoid more serious injuries to close out the season. Their next game is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15 when they take on the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium.