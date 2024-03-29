Giants listed ‘perfect fit’ for dynamic LSU wide receiver prospect

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are expected to upgrade their offense through the draft this summer, and with them currently holding the sixth overall pick, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers is a potential candidate to be selected by the G-men.

Giants listed a perfect fit for LSU WR Malik Nabers

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger wrote an article listing “perfect player fits for teams that spent big in free agency,” and has Nabers as his best fit for the Giants.

“The Giants have some exciting young weapons in wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt but need a true X receiver who can win against physicality at the line and be the go-to target at all levels of the field,” Spielberger wrote. “Nabers’ 19 receptions and 624 receiving yards on passes 20-plus yards downfield in 2023 were both top-five marks in college football. He was also extremely effective kicking inside as a big slot, and he was sure-handed with just five drops on 128 targets.”

Malik Nabers would give the Giants a true playmaking weapon

Nabers is not the only LSU prospect that has been linked to New York, as quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is also projected to land in the top 10 of this year’s draft. However, it is less likely that the Giants will be able to land him in this upcoming draft, which may influence them to shift from pursuing a quarterback to a receiver like Nabers.

New York has not had a true No. 1 receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. was still donning the blue and white threads. Adding Nabers to the mix would finally give quarterback Daniel Jones a true playmaker to give targets to.

Also, the Giants have been active in free agency early, making two key additions to the offensive line in Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan Jr., with the hope that they will provide better o-line play than what the team got out of that unit last season. If that occurs, then Jones could have a much cleaner pocket to make plays in, which could also help make the offense more fluid.

It is evident that the Giants’ front office has placed a big emphasis on improving the offense in nearly every facet after it produced one of its worst seasons in franchise history. Nabers wouldn’t be the solution to all of the G-men’s problems, but he would still be a much-needed addition.

