Giants linked to East Carolina tight end in 2023 NFL Draft

Nov 6, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates tight end Ryan Jones (13) makes a first half touchdown catch behind Temple Owls safety Amir Tyler (3) at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are expressing interest in a “high-demand” tight-end prospect ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Ryan Jones out of East Carolina has drawn interest and had multiple conversations with the Giants, Bills, and Cowboys, per Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports.

Giants could target TE Ryan Jones in the draft:

Ryan Jones is a 6-foot-3, 247-pound tight end that caught 41 passes for 413 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. Formerly, though, Jones played tight end for Oklahoma.

For the first two seasons of his collegiate career, Jones was listed as a linebacker for Oklahoma before transferring to East Carolina to play tight end. He racked up 78 receptions for 855 yards and nine touchdowns across two seasons for East Carolina.

Help win a franchise a lot of football games and eventually a Super Bowl, while being a figure in the community and dominate on the football field. Ryan Jones on he’s looking to achieve as a football player going forward

Jones describes himself as a “hard worker,” saying, “I’ve been through adversity and have overcome it every time. I’m strong in my faith in God and work my hardest for a better life for myself and my family.”

While Jones may not be an early target for the Giants in this draft, he could be a late-round flyer on day three. Some websites have Jones listed as a fullback, so the Giants could potentially be interested in his ability to contribute in that position.

Ryan Jones plays with physicality and has the size and strength to compete as a special teams player or depth piece for the Giants in training camp. If he were to go undrafted, the Giants would likely prioritize signing Jones as an undrafted free agent to compete on their roster during training camp.