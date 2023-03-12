Giants linked to division-rival LB in free agency

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are expected to search the market for an upgrade at linebacker this offseason. TJ Edwards is a “name to monitor closely” for the Giants according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. The Giants could make a splash with Edwards as one of the top linebackers in free agency this offseason.

Giants could target Eagles LB TJ Edwards

TJ Edwards is a player that the Giants could poach from the division-rival Eagles. The 26-year-old linebacker is coming off of a career year in 2022 after posting 159 combined tackles and 10 tackles for loss.

Edwards has had a productive career since being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles in 2019. In 61 career games with Philadelphia, Edwards has posted five sacks, two interceptions, and 389 tackles.

LB TJ Edwards



(Played for Dave Aranda at Wisconsin)? pic.twitter.com/hfcJgzhXfe — Erik Turner (@ErikJTurner) February 22, 2023

The Giants were recently listed as TJ Edwards’ “best team fit” by Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport. Davenport explains that the Eagles “potentially already have a replacement for T.J. Edwards on the roster in second-year pro Nakobe Dean,” which might motivate Philadelphia to let the veteran LB walk.

The Giants, in need of an upgrade at linebacker and currently possessing around $16 million in salary cap space, could look to pay up for Edwards’ talents. Davenport projects a four-year, $49 million contract with $30 million guaranteed for Edwards in free agency.

According to Pro Football Focus, Edwards posted the second-best grade among off-ball linebackers (84.4) in 2022. He was also “one of just four linebackers to earn grades above 75.0 in run defense and coverage, generating 11 quarterback pressures on just 26 pass-rush snaps, as well.”

Edwards “could get more money than people think,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. But Edwards would be a player worth paying up for from the Giants’ perspective. At 26, TJ Edwards could be a long-term solution as the leader in the middle of the New York Giants defense.