Giants’ linebacker to undergo foot surgery after Week 1 injury

The New York Giants will be without starting linebacker Micah McFadden for the foreseeable future. McFadden suffered an injury early in the team’s Week 1 loss with the Washington Commanders.

Reports initially indicated that McFadden avoided the worst-case scenario. However, more information has since revealed a more severe prognosis.

Micah McFadden to undergo foot surgery

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, McFadden will undergo foot surgery and miss significant time.

“New York Giants starting linebacker Micah McFadden will have foot surgery and will miss ‘significant time,’ a source confirmed to ESPN,” Raanan reports. “McFadden is likely to return at some point this season, the source said.”

McFadden was carted off early in the game after attempting to tackle Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. He injured his right leg on the play and did not return to the game, but did return to the sideline in a walking boot.

This proved to be a huge loss to the Giants’ defense. McFadden has developed into a core piece of the defensive lineup over the last three seasons. Entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, 2025 was supposed to be a big year for McFadden.

Giants might need to add talent at linebacker

Now the Giants will need to figure out a way to get by without McFadden in the lineup. Filling in for him on Sunday was 2024 sixth-round pick Darius Muasau.

Muasau finished the game as the Giants’ lowest-graded defender, posting a 30.0 Pro Football Focus Grade. He struggled immensely and contributed to the team’s failures against the run.

The Giants might need to add talent at linebacker in response to the loss of McFadden. Their depth at the position is thin, even if they are confident in Muasau to improve his game.

Perhaps they will seek reinforcements through free agency or via a practice squad call-up.