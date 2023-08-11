Giants’ linebacker position battle heating up with one month of preseason to go

Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) tackles Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll (89) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have an intriguing position battle at inside linebacker that will heat up when they take on the Detroit Lions in their preseason opener Friday. The No. 2 linebacker position is up for grabs and the preseason will likely decide who takes the starting job in the regular season.

Bobby Okereke is locked in as the Giants’ top linebacker

One of the team’s most pressing needs this offseason came at the inside linebacker position. New York addressed this position by signing veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke to a multi-year deal to provide stability in a position of desperate need.

Two second-year players are competing for the No. 2 LB job

While Okereke is expected to take charge at the first linebacker position, the real battle will ensue at the second linebacker spot, with Darrian Beavers and Micah McFadden being the two main candidates for that spot.

“Guys are competing out there, we will let it all sort itself out.” Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll said to the New York Post

The spot opened up for the two young players when veteran LB Jarrad Davis suffered a season-ending knee injury. This presented a grand opportunity for Beavers and McFadden to compete for the starting job and potentially become an important piece in Wink Martindale’s defense.

Darrian Beavers vs. Micah McFadden: Who will win the job?

There is a notable size difference between Beavers (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) and McFadden (6-foot-2, 232 pounds), and the two linebackers possess very different playing styles. Beavers is a downhill thumper from the inside linebacker position, using his massive frame and physicality to stuff rushers. McFadden, on the other hand, is a more agile linebacker that excels as a pass-rusher, making him a perfect fit in Martindale’s aggressive defensive scheme.

The battle for the starting gig should be a fun one considering the upside and energy the two youngsters bring. Their first test will come Friday night against the Lions as the Giants kick off their preseason at 7 P.M. EST.

