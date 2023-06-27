Giants’ Leonard Williams excited by new defensive line rotation

New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams laughs during a press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Nfl Ny Giants Coach And Gm Talk Nfl Draft

The New York Giants bolstered their defensive line this offseason, adding depth to the unit that features two of the league’s best. Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence are considered by many to be the best interior defensive line duo in the NFL. But besides the Giants’ two top linemen, New York had a severe lack of depth in 2022; an issue general manager Joe Schoen addressed this offseason.

New York signed two veteran defensive linemen this offseason: Rakeem Nunez-Roches and A’Shawn Robinson. The newcomers will create a rotation up front that Williams has recently expressed excitement over.

Leonard Williams is excited by the Giants’ new DL rotation

Williams spoke with the media during the Giants’ mandatory minicamp earlier this month. When asked how he feels about the new additions on the defensive line, Williams told reporters he was excited about it and looking forward to creating a rotation up front.

I feel great about it. Me and Dex (Dexter Lawrence II) a lot of times had to take a lot of snaps. I think this year we’re going to have a great rotation with those guys we just added, A’Shawn and (Rakeem) Nunez(-Roches). We trust those guys. I don’t care think going to be any type of drop off when the rotation starts happening. Leonard Williams via Giants.com

In 2022, Williams played 604 snaps across 12 games (75%). Lawrence was on the field for a career-high 864 snaps (82%), blowing his previous career-high 757 snaps (69%) out of the water. The Giants’ lack of depth forced the defense to rely upon its top two linemen more frequently than anticipated.

This season, Williams Lawrence will have a bit of pressure taken off their shoulders. Nunez-Roches and Robinson are both veteran defenders that have proven to be capable of starting in an NFL defense. The two vets will be featured heavily in New York’s defensive lineup, playing alongside Wiliams and Lawrence in the team’s base 3-4 defense and rotating in on run-stopping downs.

Stopping the run will be a major point of emphasis for Big Blue in 2023. Last season, New York surrendered an average of 148.2 rushing yards per game (29th in the NFL). The team’s new talent on the defensive line will make the goal of stopping the run far more achievable this season.