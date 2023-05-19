Giants LB Bobby Okereke thrilled to team up with ‘high-motor’ pass-rushing duo

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) warms up Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The New York Giants fortified their front seven this offseason with the acquisition of LB Bobby Okereke. The Giants signed Okereke to a four-year, $40 million contract in free agency, filling a massive hole in their defense. Okereke will join a defensive front featuring a duo of talented young pass-rushers which he recently shared he is very excited to play alongside.

Bobby Okereke thrilled to team up with Giants’ pass-rushing duo

In a recent exclusive interview with Fireside Giants, Bobby Okereke discussed a few of his new teammates that he’s excited to play with.

“Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari… But both those guys are studs physical freaks, physical phenoms, and just high-motor players I’m excited to play with.”

Thibodeaux is entering his second season in the NFL after posting four sacks, 49 combined tackles, and two forced fumbles as a rookie. Ojulari is entering year three, coming off of a disappointing 2022 season hampered by injuries. Despite the injuries, Ojulari made a tremendous impact when he was on the field, totaling 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in only seven games.

Giants DL duo will open things up “big time” for Okereke

While Thibodeaux and Ojulari are the Giants’ young pass-rushing duo, they are not the only exciting duo in New York’s front seven. On the defensive line, Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams stand out as two of the best interior linemen in the league. Okereke also detailed how the presence of Lawrence and Williams will open things up for him as a linebacker.

“Big time,” Okereke responded when asked how Lawrence and Williams will open things up for him. “Their ability to create vertical seams and penetrate, that’s going to stop an offense right there. Those guys can passrush great. And then from a run standpoint, they’re eating up blockers or eating up pullers, really allowing me to fly sideline to sideline. So if they don’t make the tackle, which they probably will, I’ll come to clean it up. So I’m just excited to get to know my teammates better and play with them.”

New York’s defense will benefit greatly from the addition of Okereke. The 26-year-old LB totaled 151 combined tackles as a member of the Indianapolis Colts last season, adding six tackles for loss and five passes defended as well. Big Blue was in desperate need of talent at the linebacker position entering this offseason. Okereke will serve as a massive upgrade to the unit.

Not only is Okereke providing the Giants with great play on the field, but he is also a high-character individual off the field. Check out the full interview with Bobby Okereke on the Fireside Giants YouTube channel below: