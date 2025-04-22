Giants land star pass-rusher, elite tight end in three-round mock draft

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The NFL Draft is just days away, and the New York Giants are positioned to bring in a haul of game-changing talent. Big Blue has a hoard of premium draft capital in this year’s draft, making them an interesting team to follow in mock drafts this offseason.

Giants go BPA with No. 3 pick in latest PFF mock draft

The expectation entering draft week is that the Giants will take the best player available with the No. 3 overall pick, namely Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter. The Nittany Lions prospect is considered by some to be the best overall prospect in this draft class. He was named college football’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 after totaling 12.0 sacks and a nation-leading 24.0 tackles for loss.

In the latest mock draft from Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus, the Giants follow those expectations, selecting Carter. However, subsequent selections after that Carter pick are where things get interesting in this mock draft.

Star tight end falls into Giants’ lap with second-round pick

With their second-round pick, Locker has the Giants taking Michigan TE Colston Loveland. The consensus No. 2 tight end in this draft class, Loveland is a special talent. The 6-foot-6, 248-pound 21-year-old totaled 56 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns last season. He has a blend of size, athleticism, and physicality that has earned him comparisons to Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

Loveland could wind up going much earlier than this in the draft. While there is a chance he slips into the second round, some analysts, such as NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, view Loveland as a top-10 prospect in this draft class. He will likely be taken in Round 1. But if he slips into Round 2, and if the Giants are taking the best player available strategy, perhaps they could steal the Michigan tight end with the No. 34 overall pick.

Round 3 addresses the trenches

Rounding out this mock draft with the Giants’ two Round 3 selections, Locker has New York addressing the trenches. With the No. 65 overall pick, he has them taking Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott. He is an undersized interior defender, however, he possesses rare quickness and athleticism for his position, giving him great potential as a pass rusher. Norman-Lott totaled 18 tackles and four sacks in 2024 and flashed potential as a rotational rusher.

With pick No. 99, Locker projects OT Charles Grant out of William & Mary. The 6-foot-5, 311-pounder was a First-team Associated Press FCS All-American in 2024 after starting all 12 games at left tackle. He has a huge seven-foot wingspan and the ability to anchor against power rushers. Grant could be an intriguing prospect to develop behind LT Andrew Thomas or to potentially transition to right tackle to compete from Day 1.

This mock draft from PFF is far less conventional than the majority of mock drafts for the Giants. However, it is an intriguing quadro of selections that emphasize taking the best player available, regardless of positional needs, colleges, or experience.