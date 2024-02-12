Giants land Michigan wide receiver in NFL.com’s latest mock draft

Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY Sports

It is no secret that the New York Giants could use more support in their wide receiver unit, and despite the fact they are often mocked, Malik Nabers out of LSU and Rome Odunze out of Washington suggests they may address the position much earlier in the draft.

Deep Receiver Class in the 2024 Draft

However, the 2024 NFL Draft certainly has a deep crop of receivers to choose from, and in NFL.com’s latest mock draft, the Giants ended up landing Michigan pass catcher Roman Wilson in the third round.

Wilson is a 6-foot, 180-pound receiver who caught 48 passes for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season. He averaged 16.4 yards per reception and clearly showcased his ability to produce in the red zone.

Wilson’s Skills and Potential Role

Wilson has the athletic profile to come down with contested catches and grabs in traffic. He is a reliable receiver who also displays leadership qualities. He’s not the most elusive player after the catch, and he does have a limited route tree, but his upside suggests he could develop into a more well-balanced player in the future.

Roman Wilson plucks everything! Not sure he let a ball into his chest all season lol



Makes some gritty catches for his QB.



1 drop in 2023. pic.twitter.com/AtUi53vjLH — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 3, 2024

The Michigan receiver can be used across the formation, whether it be in the slot or on the boundary. That type of versatility opens up opportunities to get him involved and active. He prefers to be tight to the formation and utilize the open field to his advantage, manipulating space and finding room to work with. His speed gives him an advantage on crossing concepts and over routes, but he has plenty of room to grow as a route runner.

Evaluating Wilson’s Fit with the Giants

Many project Wilson as a slot receiver at the NFL level, but the Giants already have a key player who features in that role, notably Wan’Dale Robinson. However, as a third-round receiver, the Giants would be selecting Wilson for his upside and immediate contributions, along with his developmental potential.

Ultimately, the mid-rounds are best utilized on players who have at least one elite trait and a good head on their shoulders to continue learning and adjusting. Wilson certainly has plenty of strengths to work on, and the Giants would be happy to involve him in an offense that desperately needs more playmakers.