The 2023 NFL Draft has come to a close and the New York Giants have been widely praised for their efforts over the weekend. As general manager Joe Schoen said, “You don’t win games in April.” Despite that, experts are giving Schoen his flowers and New York is receiving impressive draft grades from several top analysts.

Giants land impressive draft grades from several top analysts

New York is landing top grades across the board for their 2023 draft class. Experts cite the Giants’ first three selections as the core reason for their high marks.

In round one, the Giants walked away with Maryland CB Deonte Banks who many believed would be off the board inside the top 20 picks. New York then followed that up with Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz in round two, a prospect that analysts projected to the Giants in the first round in mock drafts. They then moved up in round three to select Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt, another prospect who had a round one/two projection.

For these value picks, in addition to a solid day three in which New York found quality depth, the Giants have been given some impressive grades from top analysts.

Pro Football Focus gave New York an A+ for their draft class, offering special praise for their second-round selection. “If the Giants had made this pick in the first round, nobody would have really batted an eye,” PFF wrote of the John Michael Schmitz selection.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. gave the Giants an A- for their draft class. “I mentioned this Friday night, but the Giants landed three of my top 45 prospects in the first two days of the draft,” Kiper said. “That’s impressive stuff from general manager Joe Schoen.”

Of course, as Schoen mentioned, winning the draft doesn’t always translate to winning games. However, the Giants are sure to feel confident in their draft class. Time will tell what kind of an impact this group of highly-regarded rookies can contribute.