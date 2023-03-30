Giants land electric receiver at 25 in ESPN’s latest Mock Draft

Nov 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles receiver Zay Flowers (4) gestures to fans after scoring during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Despite acquiring an influx of talent on offense, the New York Giants might not be done adding weapons to Daniel Jones’ arsenal. New York may still be in the market for a top wide receiver in this year’s draft. Jordan Reid of ESPN predicts that a wide receiver will be the choice with the 25th overall pick in the draft.

Reid has the Giants taking Zay Flowers, an electric receiver prospect out of Boston College who could transform their offense.

Giants draft Zay Flowers in ESPN’s latest mock draft

Zay Flowers is among the 2023 NFL Draft class’s top wide receiver prospects. As Jordan Reid describes, Flowers is “capable of making plays from the slot and on the outside,” a trait highly valued by the Giants.

“[Flowers] has the strength profile, run-after-reception ability and catch radius to be a creative player in coach Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka’s offense,” Reid explains. “Flowers not only has alignment versatility but also is a sudden-change player who can completely alter the outlook of games in one play. New York lacked those types of players on the outside a season ago.”

At 5-foot-9, Flowers is not the biggest receiving threat to place on the outside. However, Flowers added 13 pounds of muscle this offseason to prepare for the NFL. The Boston College product weighed in at 182 pounds at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Despite adding extra weight, Flowers ran a lightning-quick 40-yard dash time (4.42s) at the Combine. The Giants’ top pick in Reid’s mock draft is a special athlete that produced at an elite level during his collegiate career. Flowers finished his senior 2022 season with 78 receptions, 1,077 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns.

“Flowers’ versatility will make it easier for coordinators to dial his number and get the football in his hands,” Damian Parson of The Draft Network writes. “After a few seasons in the league, Flowers could develop into an impactful and dynamic chain-mover for his offense.”

The New York Giants would make good use of Zay Flowers’ skillset. The dynamic receiver prospect has the alignment versatility that Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka value.

As a three-year starter for Boston College, Flowers proved he is capable of being a high-volume, primary target in an offense. Flowers has a diverse skillset, blending refined route-running with elite athleticism. He could be an impactful player at the next level and he would be an exciting choice with the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.