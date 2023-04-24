Giants land blazing cornerback in 1st round of Mel Kiper’s latest Mock Draft

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants should consider drafting cornerback DJ Turner out of the University of Michigan in the upcoming NFL Draft. He would be a valuable addition to their defensive unit. Several key factors make Turner the perfect candidate for the Giants to enhance their secondary and boost their overall performance.

First and foremost, Turner possesses impressive physical attributes that make him a formidable player on the field. Standing at 6’0″ and with a solid frame, he brings the essential size and length for a cornerback to challenge the league’s taller receivers. In addition, his speed and agility enable him to keep up with speedy wideouts, ensuring that the Giants’ pass defense remains a force to be reckoned with.

The Michigan standout ran a 4.26 at the Combine and ranked 2nd in the class regarding his athleticism score, good for the 97th percentile. As one of the draft’s fastest and most dynamic corners, the Giants would be getting a player with unlimited upside. With the proper coaching, he could turn into a CB1.

Mel Kiper believes the Giants should target DJ Turner at No. 25:

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Pick: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

Analysis: “I’ve slotted in wide receivers to the Giants in my previous mock drafts, so let’s switch gears and go with another position they could target. They could use a player to challenge Aaron Robinson and Cor’Dale Flott on the other side of Adoree’ Jackson. Turner is a hot name in the league right now, largely because scouts and execs went back to the tape after his 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the combine. That was the fourth-fastest time at the combine since 2003. He’s in the first-round discussion now. At 5-foot-11, 178 pounds, Turner isn’t very big, but he has some versatility — he played outside and in the slot for the Wolverines. New York ranked 25th in the NFL with 19 takeaways last season.”

Secondly, Turner’s football IQ and awareness make him an ideal candidate for Big Blue’s defensive scheme. His understanding of the game and ability to read opposing quarterbacks’ intentions allow him to anticipate plays and make crucial interceptions. Turner’s knack for breaking up passes would undoubtedly strengthen the Giants’ pass defense, which currently has a big question mark at CB2.

Furthermore, Turner’s versatility as a defensive back is another reason for the Giants to consider drafting him. He has experience playing both outside and slot cornerback positions, giving him essential versatility to travel with opposing top receivers.

Cornerbacks are considered a position with tremendous value, so it’s always a good idea to take one high in the draft, especially one with elite athletic upside.