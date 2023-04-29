Giants land athletic developmental CB Tre Hawkins III in Round 6

Jan 14, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Team Kai wide receiver Elijah Cooks (11) of the San Jose State Spartans catches a pass as Team Aina cornerback Tre Hawkins (28) of the Old Dominion Monarchs defends during the second quarter in the 2023 Hula Bowl at UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have drafted Old Dominion cornerback prospect Tre Hawkins III with the 209th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Hawkins is a developmental CB prospect with top-shelf athleticism and the ability to contribute on special teams.

What does Tre Hawkins III bring to the Giants?

Hawkins was a two-year starter for Old Dominion. In 2022, he started all 12 games, totaling 57 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups. In 2021, Hawkins started 13 games, recording 76 tackles, four tackles for loss, and seven pass breakups.

The Giants did significant pre-draft work on Hawkins. He was one of their top 30 prospects that came in for a visit during the process leading up to this weekend. This move adds depth to New York’s secondary while also giving them an elite athlete who can contribute on special teams. Hawkins blocked a kick in 2022.

Hawkins’ athleticism helps him stand out amongst the late-round CB prospects. He posted a 9.82 relative athletic score (RAS) after running a 4.42s 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Hawkins also posted an explosive 6.74s 3-cone time. At 6-foot-1, 188 pounds with 32″ arms, Hawkins has the ideal length to play on the perimeter.

As a developmental CB prospect, Hawkins has the ideal blend of size and athleticism at the position. Defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson is one of the best in the business and will be pleased to get to develop a rangy athlete like Hawkins.