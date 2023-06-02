Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux raves about culture

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) and head coach Brian Daboll shake hands before the Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Nfl Ny Giants Vs Dallas Cowboys Cowboys At Giants

The New York Giants have had five successful OTA periods filled with development and culture building.

With a plethora of fresh faces populating the roster, the Giants require every opportunity available to cultivate success and camaraderie.

Rookies Deonte Banks, John Michael Schmitz, and Jaylin Hyatt have been extensively involved in the team’s 7V7 sessions, granting them the opportunity to gain some gameplay experience with quarterback Daniel Jones and the rest of their respective squads.

With varied groups of players getting reps, second-year pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux noted that they are challenging each other and contributing to each other’s improvement, precisely the kind of engagement one desires at this juncture of the offseason.

“When you look out there, it seems like the practice is ongoing,” Thibodeaux said, “since there are numerous players still training with each other, assisting each other. That’s the culture we’re cultivating,” According to Art Stapleton of NJ.com.

It’s evident that General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll are recruiting individuals of high character who possess extraordinary intangible qualities. Leadership attributes and setting the standard are just a few drivers for creating a positive culture that promotes winning football.

The Giants are hoping Kayvon Thibodeaux takes a big step forward in 2023:

Thibodeaux is intent on making significant strides in 2023 following a successful rookie season that exhibited glimpses of extraordinary potential. Although he only managed to accumulate 4.0 sacks, Thibodeaux wowed with his late-game heroics.

Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale set a challenge for Thibodeaux this offseason, instructing him to fortify his legs and core. This should enhance his pass-rush skills and enable him to secure the edge more effectively.