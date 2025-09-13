Giants’ Jaxson Dart playing timeline leaked by NFL insider

The New York Giants opened their season with a reminder that timing matters just as much as talent. Fans are clamoring to see rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, but the franchise isn’t ready to make that leap. Instead, they’re riding with Russell Wilson, even after his uneven Week 1 performance against Washington.

Wilson completed just 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards and no touchdowns, a stat line that looked as bleak as the scoreboard. His 45.9% completion rate did little to inspire confidence, and the calls for Dart to take over have grown louder. But the Giants believe that rushing their rookie into this situation would be like tossing a young fighter into the ring without gloves.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants are taking the long view

According to Adam Schefter, the organization has no immediate plans to hand the reins to Dart. As he reported:

“It doesn’t mean a change can’t come soon at the quarterback position, but the Giants would prefer that it not happen anytime soon, according to sources. New York would prefer to continue to be patient, let Wilson play well and give Dart the time he needs to develop, sources said.”

That patience is rooted in a practical reality. The Giants’ offensive line remains a patchwork, and their cornerstone, left tackle Andrew Thomas, has yet to return to full form. Without Thomas protecting Dart’s blind side, inserting the rookie could spell disaster.

Protecting the future investment

The Giants didn’t spend the 25th overall pick on Dart just to watch him get swallowed by defensive lines before he ever finds his rhythm. Quarterbacks need stability up front, and without Thomas, that stability doesn’t exist.

Throwing Dart into this storm could scar his confidence before he even gets a chance to grow. The front office knows that quarterbacks often succeed or fail based on their first extended exposure, and this isn’t the environment to test him.

Wilson’s role in buying time

Russell Wilson isn’t playing at a high level, but his presence allows the Giants to preserve their rookie’s development. Wilson’s job is less about lighting up the stat sheet and more about managing games, absorbing pressure, and bridging the gap until the roster is in better shape.

This isn’t the future the Giants imagined when they signed him, but it’s the role he fills now. Every snap Wilson takes is one less where Dart risks unnecessary damage.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why patience could pay off

The Giants’ philosophy here mirrors a team slowly seasoning a prized prospect. Dart is raw, talented, and full of promise, but throwing him into chaos could ruin the recipe. Instead, the Giants want to wait until the timing feels right — when Thomas is back, when the offensive line is settled, and when Dart is more comfortable.

Until then, Wilson will continue to man the position, whether fans like it or not. The Giants are making a bet that patience now will give Dart the best chance to thrive later.