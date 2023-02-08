Giants: James Bradberry expresses interest in returning to New York

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) intercepts the ball in front of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver John Hightower (82) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made a difficult decision last offseason, parting ways with starting cornerback James Bradberry. The Giants were forced to release Bradberry late into the offseason due to salary cap restraints. Bradberry went on to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles and will be starting this Sunday as Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Bradberry was recently asked about his departure from New York during Super Bowl media week. After referring to the Eagles’ win over the Giants in the Divisional Round as a “top-three-moment” of his career a few weeks ago, Bradberry has now expressed interest in returning to New York.

Could James Bradberry return to the Giant?

James Bradberry is set to become a free agent once again this offseason after signing a one-year, $7.25 million deal with the Eagles last offseason. The Giants will be in the market for a cornerback this spring, having never filled the void that Bradberry left behind. New York could consider bringing Bradberry back after the veteran cornerback seemed to suggest he would have some interest in that idea.

When asked about a possible return to New York, Bradberry did not rule out the possibility. “You know what, I try to be an open-minded guy,’’ Bradberry said per Paul Schwartz of The New York Post. “The possibilities are limitless when it comes to free agency and where I end up. Can’t make any promises, but I’m an open-minded guy.’’

If James Bradberry were to sign with the Giants again this offseason, defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson would be the main reason why. “Great coach,’’ Bradberry said of Henderson. “I miss playing under his tutelage.’’

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most cap-strapped teams in the NFL entering this offseason. Re-signing Bradberry will be a difficult task for the Eagles’ front office to complete. There is a strong chance that Bradberry once again hits the open market and finds himself a new home.

The Giants will be surveying their options to improve the cornerback position again this offseason. Bradberry is still a solid option despite having played one season with the rival Eagles.

Despite being 29 years old, James Bradberry is still a premiere outside cornerback. He totaled 17 passes defended, 44 combined tackles, and three interceptions (including a pick-six) in 2022. Bradberry’s 46.0% completion percentage allowed was the fourth-best mark among cornerbacks for the 2022 regular season, and his 19 forced incompletions ranked second, per PFF.

James Bradberry has familiarity with the Giants, having spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the team. He has maintained a strong relationship with New York’s defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson despite leaving for Philadelphia last offseason. The New York Giants could consider a reunion as they need to upgrade their cornerback position this offseason.