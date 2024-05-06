Giants: Is it too late for Evan Neal to turn things around?

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are optimistic that their offensive line will improve in 2024 after they surrendered a disastrous 85 sacks last season. One key component to improving the unit will be upgrading the play at right tackle.

Evan Neal is entering his third season in the NFL after being selected No. 7 overall by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft. But Neal has not lived up to expectations thus far and is in danger of losing his starting right tackle job. With how poorly things have gone for Neal over the past two years, fans will wonder whether or not it’s too late for him to turn things around as he enters a make-or-break third season.

Evan Neal has been hampered by injuries

Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) leaves the field with an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Neal has not performed well in two career seasons but he has also had a number of factors holding him back. Chief among them are the injuries that have hampered Neal since he entered the league. Neal has started only 20 games in two years, missing 14 games due to injuries in his career so far.

Staying healthy will be a top priority for Neal in 2024. It seems like whenever he is beginning to take a step forward in his development, an injury is around the corner to thwart Neal. That cannot be the case if he wants to establish himself as a long-term answer for the Giants in 2024.

Neal has struggled to meet expectations in his first two seasons

Sep 21, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) attempts to run past New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) in the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The first two seasons of Neal’s career have been disastrous. In addition to the injuries, Neal’s career has been marred with bad performances. He surrendered 30 pressures and two sacks on just 309 pass-blocking snaps last season, earning a putrid 39.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade.

As a rookie in 2022, Neal earned a 44.1 overall PFF grade after letting up 39 pressures and seven sacks on 453 pass-blocking snaps. He has consistently been among the worst offensive tackles in the NFL through two seasons and has been an utter liability on the Giants’ offensive line.

How can the Giants unlock the better version of Neal?

Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Considering how poorly he has played in his career so far, it’s difficult to envision a breakout third season from Neal. But if the Giants are going to unlock his better version, new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo will play a big role in that process.

Bricillo had a major impact on the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line during his two-year tenure with the team, taking the unit from a bottom-five ranking into the top-10 by the end of 2023. And he achieved this with minimal talent on the offensive line, demonstrating an ability to get more out of less.

Neal could also wind up playing a new position in 2024. He transitioned over to right tackle as a rookie after playing left tackle during his final collegiate season at Alabama. Re-learning the right tackle position has clearly been difficult for Neal, however, many believe he could be better suited on the interior.

But the question will be which guard spot better suits the 23-year-old. Neal played left guard at a high level for one season in college but has never lined up at right guard in his career. Attempting to teach him another new position entering year three might be a risky experiment.

If Neal can take a step forward at right tackle and become a competent starter, the Giants would be able to start Jon Runyan at left guard and Jermaine Elueumunor at right guard, upgrading both of those positions. But, if Neal falters and continues to struggle, expect Eluemunor to start at right tackle while Neal either tries his hand on the interior or moves his way to the bench.