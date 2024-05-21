Giants’ hometown hero ready to prove his worth again: ‘Keep the chip on my shoulder’

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants picked up some underdog wins down the stretch of the 2023 season led by rookie sensation Tommy DeVito. The undrafted rookie captured the hearts of Giants fans as a hometown hero clutching out unlikely wins. But DeVito’s run was shortlived, as he made just six starts before being benched again for the final two games of the season.

Now, entering the 2024 season, DeVito has to prove his worth once again. Starting QB Daniel Jones is expected to be healthy for the start of the regular season and all attention behind him has been paid to new backup Drew Lock. DeVito seems to be the forgotten man, but that won’t stop the New Jersey native from playing with a chip on his shoulder.

Giants’ Tommy DeVito is planning to play with a chip on his shoulder in 2024

DeVito led his team to a three-game winning streak last season despite starting the year as a practice squad member. But, despite his strong play in his six starts, DeVito is not a lock to make the roster this season.

One could argue that had DeVito entered the NFL as a first or second-day draft pick, his stretch of play as a rookie would be more than enough for a team to buy in. But, as an undrafted player, the Giants’ investment in DeVito is minimal. As a result, they can move on from him with ease.

DeVito shared this sentiment in a recent interview with ESPN’s Jordan Raanan:

“Yeah, we’re not having this conversation for sure [if I was a third-round pick]. But at the end of the day, like I said, control what you can control, keep the chip on my shoulder, keep working,” DeVito told Raanan. “Everyone has always been overlooked and it’s kind of the same deal I was in last year. I know the offense now and I’ve been in some situations before. Looking forward to doing it again.”

Going into his second season, DeVito is playing with a chip on his shoulder as he has to fight for a roster spot once again. There is room for improvement in DeVito’s game, which could propel him to take a step forward next season.

Could DeVito take a leap in 2024?

DeVito finished the 2023 season with a 3-3 record as the starter, throwing for 1,101 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. He also added one rushing touchdown and completed two game-winning drives in his six starts.

The Giants found success on the field with DeVito. And he found this success despite not even having an entire summer of practices to gear up for his rookie season. This year, DeVito will be present for the entirety of the summer workouts, which he feels will spur his growth further:

“My growth will be through the roof now that I have a whole OTAs and training camp, this whole thing I didn’t have last year,” DeVito told Raanan and ESPN. “So that is really what it was. All mental.”