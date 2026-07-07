The Giants did not hire John Harbaugh because he gives good summer quotes. They hired him because this franchise has spent too many Septembers already buried.

Since Tom Coughlin’s final years, the Giants have opened 2-0 only twice. Both times, they made the playoffs. The rest of the decade has been too much chasing, too much damage control, and too many seasons that felt tilted before Halloween.

Harbaugh’s first training camp will not fix everything, but it can fix the tone. If the Giants are going to be taken seriously, they cannot stumble into another slow start and ask everyone to wait for growth.

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Giants need Harbaugh camp to matter

The Giants are headed to The Greenbrier for camp because World Cup scheduling has pushed them out of their normal setup. That could be annoying. Harbaugh seems more likely to turn it into a bonding trip with shoulder pads.

His reputation is not exactly soft. Some former Ravens players have complained about heavy practice loads, while others credit the structure for helping Baltimore start seasons ready. The Giants need the useful version of that. Hard camp, clear standards, no drama, enough health to actually benefit from it.

Jaxson Dart is the player who makes this matter most. He needs a cleaner operation, fewer wasted early drives, and a team that does not ask him to save the season in November. If Harbaugh can give Dart that, the Giants will look different fast.

John Harbaugh has one Giants job first

Forget the big talk for a minute. The Giants do not need a Super Bowl posture in July. They need competence from Week 1.

That means fewer self-inflicted losses, better early-game plans, and a team that looks ready before the schedule starts punching back. Harbaugh was hired for all the grown-up football stuff people get bored talking about. This is where it starts.