Giants HC Brian Daboll berates offense during ‘sloppy’ practice

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Brian Daboll has taken over the playcalling on offense during training camp, but there are clearly lots of things that need to be tweaked. The first two days in full pads have not been smooth for the New York Giants, with ESPN’s Jordan Raanan deeming the first day “sloppy.”

“Sloppy practice from the Giants. Some fumbled snaps, drops, false start and INT. Maybe expected given it was the first day in pads, but plenty to clean up,” Raanan posted to X after Monday’s practice.

Raanan noted more of the same during Tuesday’s practice, particularly pointing out quarterback Daniel Jones’ mishaps. He posted on X that Jones went 6 for 14 on pass attempts, two of which were nearly intercepted.

The Giants are still learning Brian Daboll’s new system

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Training camp is never the time to fully judge a team’s offense, but that doesn’t excuse a lackluster performance in practice nevertheless. As previously mentioned, the Giants have made an unofficial playcalling change that could continue into the regular season. Mike Kafka, the team’s offensive coordinator last season and now assistant head coach, was the one in charge of calling the plays in 2023 and led to poor results, as the team was among one of the lowest scoring teams in the NFL.

Therefore, a change at the controls was needed, and the hope is that Daboll can lead a more aggressive unit to better results. He has experience leading a high powered offense, as he was the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator from 2018-2021 and was a key player in the transformation of quarterback Josh Allen. In 2021, the Bills averaged 28.4 points per game, which led all AFC teams, and were fourth in the NFL in total touchdowns with 57.

Despite the growing pains, Daboll has emphasized that he is not alone in the decision making and that the offense’s performance on the field falls on the coaching staff entirely.

“I’d say it’s our offense,” he said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “We’re building. That’s what we’re doing. There are a lot of different ideas from a lot of different places. That’s really no difference than it’s ever been to me when I sat in an offensive room. The difference is I’ve got a headset and I’m communicating with the quarterback and giving him things I see out there as he’s going. But other than that, it’s pretty consistent. It’s been a good process.”

The players hope the change will lead to better results

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The players seem to appreciate the new approach that Daboll has taken with the team’s offense as well. Wide receiver Darius Slayton, the third-longest tenured player on the Giants, noted that the new-look offense is a “different mindset” compared to years past.

“I think he’s definitely come out and made an emphasis on we need to make more plays down the field,” Slayton said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “We need to create more explosives — not just downfield but also catch-and-run scenarios, too. It’s something he’s really emphasized and I think it’s shown if you’ve watched practice.”

As camp makes the transition into the preseason and then the regular season, more will be known about how well Daboll’s new offensive scheme is working. For now, a lot of adjustments might need to be made, but hopefully by the start of the season things look more fluid for the G-men.