Giants have unique connection to gain insight in Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

The New York Giants’ interest in Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has been apparent for months. The team has spent a significant amount of time researching the Buffaloes signal-caller, attending many Colorado football games last season, hosting private workouts with Sanders, and sending front office personnel to the university’s private practices.

One additional piece of valuable insight has also been uncovered, however. The Giants have a unique connection to the University of Colorado that could lend them valuable insight into Sanders as a character off the field.

Giants had unique insight into the Colorado football team

ESPN’s Adam Schefter highlighted an intriguing source of insight that the Giants had into the Colorado football program this pre-draft season:

“The Giants even had access to added unique insight that no one else did: Colorado’s director of on-campus recruiting for the football team is Maileka Slayton, sister of Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton.”

Slayton has been with the Giants since 2019. The veteran wide receiver has been among the team’s most consistent performers and top locker room leaders. He is well-respected within the organization, from the players to the coaches and the front office alike. Slayton signed a three-year, $36 million extension with New York this offseason.

Could the Giants take Shedeur Sanders in the first round of this year’s draft?

Sanders is easily the most polarizing prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He could go as high as No. 3 to the Giants or as low as the second round. Teams have seemingly been unable to come to a consensus on where Sanders ranks on their draft boards. Schefter’s report indicated there is a divide in the Giants’ organization:

“And yet there still might not be consensus within the building about whether to draft him. There is a belief around the league that certain segments of the Giants organization want Sanders more than others. Per sources, Sanders wants to be in a place where he has the full support of an organization, and there are questions about whether the Giants fit into that category.”

The 23-year-old had a stellar 2024 campaign. He threw for a Big 12-leading 4,134 passing yards with an impressive 37-10 TD-INT ratio. Known for his elite accuracy, Sanders led the nation with a 74.0% completion rate and set an all-time career FBS / Division 1-A (or equivalent) record with a 71.% career completion rate.

The Giants can get by with veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston at quarterback in 2025. However, the long-term outlook for the position is still a problem. Drafting Sanders, whether it be at third overall or later in the first round, could solve that problem.