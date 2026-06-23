The Giants do not need to act desperate at edge rusher, which is exactly why a Kyle Van Noy idea is more interesting than it probably should be.

On the surface, it sounds like fan-season nonsense. Veteran name, familiar John Harbaugh connection, easy June speculation, sprinkle in a little “championship culture” and call it a day. I get why people roll their eyes at that recipe.

But Kyle Van Noy is not a random washed name. He has remained productive late into his career, he knows how to play within a disciplined front, and the Giants could still use veteran insurance behind the headliners.

The Giants should at least keep the phone nearby

This is not about stealing snaps from Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, or Abdul Carter. That would be a strange way to use resources, and the Giants have already invested too much premium capital to make the room older just for the sake of it.

The appeal is role clarity. Van Noy could be a situational edge, a pressure-package veteran, and a stabilizer if injuries start poking at the depth chart. The Giants are not exactly allergic to defensive front rotation, either.

Price matters, full stop. If Van Noy wants real money or a guaranteed role, I would pass without much drama. If the number is light and the expectations are clean, then the fit becomes harder to dismiss.

Kyle Van Noy would be a boring Giants upgrade

The best veteran additions are sometimes the least exciting ones. Van Noy would not be the move that wins the offseason or changes the ceiling by himself. He would be an insurance policy with teeth, and there is nothing wrong with that.

The Giants are trying to build a front that can bully games instead of merely flashing for a quarter. Burns, Thibodeaux, Carter, Dexter Lawrence, and the rest of the group give them the star power. A player like Van Noy would give them another adult in the room when the season gets ugly.

I would not chase this if it costs more than a tidy short-term deal. But as a late-June veteran add, Van Noy makes more sense than the average free-agent name floating around. The Giants can live without it, but they should still know the price.