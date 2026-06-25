The Giants have heard worse than an outside “dumpster fire” label, but that does not make the jab harmless. It lands because fans have lived through too many seasons where the insult felt closer to a weather report than a cheap shot.

The latest pushback to that label starts in the right place: John Harbaugh. He does not fix everything by walking into the building, but he gives the Giants something they have badly lacked, which is a grown-up football spine.

Harbaugh went 180-113 in Baltimore with a 13-11 playoff record and a Super Bowl title. You can argue about the recent postseason ceiling, and fair enough, but the floor of his operation is not chaos. For the Giants, that alone matters more than anyone wants to admit.

The Giants finally have adult supervision

The roster still has stress points, from Joe Schoen’s draft record to the offensive line, Malik Nabers’ recovery, and Jaxson Dart needing to prove the game is slowing down for him instead of turning every Sunday into a fire drill.

I get why opposing fan bases are not buying the turnaround pitch. The Giants have not earned blind trust. But there is a difference between skepticism and pretending the coaching change is cosmetic.

Harbaugh’s value is not a magic quote at a podium. It is the boring stuff: cleaner practice habits, tougher personnel decisions, fewer weekly self-inflicted wounds, and a staff that should know exactly what it wants from the quarterback. Boring can be beautiful when the alternative is weekly nonsense.

Dart still decides how far this goes

The uncomfortable part is that Harbaugh can stabilize the building and still be limited by quarterback play. Dart is the hinge. If he becomes a cleaner operator, the Giants can climb into the useful middle of the NFC quickly. If he stays volatile, all the structure in the world only covers so much.

The insult deserves an answer, but not a dismissal. The Giants have a stronger argument than they did a year ago, and Harbaugh is the center of it.

Now they have to make the argument on grass, because nobody is getting talked out of mocking this team until the Sundays look different.