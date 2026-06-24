The Giants have spent a lot of oxygen on the pass rush, the outside corners and the new-look offense. Dru Phillips is sitting there as one of the cleaner breakout bets on the roster.

It is not the loudest camp topic, which might be the point. Slot corner is a stressful job because every mistake happens in traffic, and every good rep tends to look routine unless you are watching closely. Phillips already gave the Giants real evidence that he can handle that mess.

As a rookie, Dru Phillips finished with 71 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and an interception across 14 games. The coverage numbers backed up the eye test too, with only 373 yards allowed on 335 coverage snaps.

Giants need Phillips to become more than a nice piece

The interesting part is where the responsibility goes next. Phillips was already useful as a young nickel defender, but the Giants need him to become a weekly advantage rather than a competent answer.

The next tier is uglier. It means handling motion, option routes, bigger slots, twitchy receivers, running backs leaking into space and quarterbacks who want to pick on the middle of the field. Not exactly a peaceful little job.

I like the bet because Phillips plays with the kind of urgency that translates. He is doing more than hanging around the catch point. He gets downhill, he tackles, and he gives the defense a little bit of edge in an area where soft coverage can ruin an entire third-down plan.

The camp test will be obvious fast

Training camp at the Greenbrier should give the Giants a cleaner read on whether Phillips is ready for a bigger role. The public practices begin July 30, and the joint rhythm of camp usually exposes slot defenders quickly because there is nowhere to hide against full-speed route combinations.

If Phillips jumps, the secondary looks much different. It gives the Giants more freedom with safety help, more answers against 11 personnel and more confidence asking their pass rush to get home without constantly protecting the middle of the field.

The Giants still have questions outside. They still need the front to be as nasty as advertised. But Phillips becoming a real plus player would quietly fix a lot of small leaks before they become weekly problems.

A camp leap like that does not need a ton of hype in June. It just needs to show up by September.