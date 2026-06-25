Kayvon Thibodeaux gave the Giants something more useful than the usual June optimism when he talked about defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. He gave them a player-backed clue that the new defensive staff may already be changing the temperature in the building.

Thibodeaux called Wilson “a great coach” and said the Giants’ defensive backs have been “playing at a high level.” The interesting part was the way Thibodeaux framed it, pointing to the pace of the secondary and how different the same defensive structure looks under Wilson.

That matters because this Giants defense is not short on individual talent. Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence, and a secondary trying to rebound give Wilson enough pieces to make noise. The question is whether the unit can finally look connected instead of talented in random bursts.

The Giants need Wilson to unlock the back end

Wilson’s background with defensive backs is the obvious reason Thibodeaux’s comment carries weight. If the secondary plays faster, the pass rush gets cleaner chances. If the corners and safeties are late, even a loaded edge group ends up chasing quarterbacks who already found the easy throw.

I like this quote because it does not sound like empty coordinator praise. Thibodeaux was basically saying the defense feels familiar, but the tempo does not. Coaching shows up there in June, before the sacks, picks, and ugly third downs count for real.

Deonte Banks is one of the bigger names tied to that shift. His talent has never been the issue, but the Giants need steadier, faster, more confident play from him and the rest of the corner group. If Wilson gets that room playing with conviction, the front seven becomes much harder to survive.

Kayvon’s praise raises the bar

There is a flip side here. Once players start talking this loudly about a coach, expectations rise. Wilson does not need to have the league’s best defensive back room in September, but the Giants do need visible improvement with cleaner communication, tighter route passing, fewer free yards, and more trust when the pass rush forces quarterbacks off schedule.

Thibodeaux also has his own stake in this. Better coverage turns pressures into sacks, and sacks matter for a player entering a pivotal season with contract questions hovering. A better Wilson defense can help everyone eat.

The Giants have spent too many years selling defensive potential. This time, the endorsement is coming from inside the locker room, and that makes Wilson’s first real season one of the more important bets on the entire roster.