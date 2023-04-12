Giants have 3 players likely starting off-season on PUP list

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) scrambles with the ball on a 12 yard pass play during second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Jaguars trailed at the half 11 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 102322 Hsfb Bs Jaguars 19

The New York Giants are likely to begin their upcoming offseason programming shorthanded. Three key players could possibly start the offseason on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, “Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard are the top two PUP candidates,” while CB Aaron Robinson landing on the PUP list is “also a possibility.”

The Giants’ offseason program kicks off Monday, April 17th. Not only are the Giants expected to be without RB Saquon Barkley, but they could also be without three more projected starters. Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard both suffered midseason injuries that left them sidelined for the rest of the year.

Considering the severity and timing of their injuries, there is a good chance that both Robinson and Shepard open the offseason programming on the PUP list. The same could be true for third-year cornerback Aaron Robinson.

Robinson suffered a partially torn ACL and a torn MCL in Week 4 of the 2022 season. The young defensive back was “looking at a recovery timeline of approximately nine months,” per Dan Duggan.

Injuries have hampered the start of Aaron Robinson’s career. The 2021 third-round pick played in only two games last season and has only seen the field a total of nine times through his first two seasons.

All three of these players, Wan’Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, and Aaron Robinson, could potentially play big roles for the Giants this upcoming season. Their recovery will be crucial for New York as they prepare for training camp later this summer.