Giants getting promising offensive lineman back from injury

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (60) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants drafted a pair of developmental offensive linemen out of UNC in the middle rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. Their third-round pick, Joshua Ezeudu, battled through injuries but appeared in 10 games and made two starts as a rookie. His counterpart Marcus McKethan, however, missed the entire season with a torn ACL.

As the Giants prepare for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, the offensive line is once again a position of need. But, thankfully, the Giants will be getting McKethan back from injury this offseason as the promising guard looks to make an impact in his second season.

Giants getting Marcus McKethan back for the 2023 season

McKethan is a player Giants fans have seemingly forgotten about after he missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL. The 2022 fifth-round pick was selected as an honorable mention All-ACC in each of his final two seasons with UNC.

McKethan plays with power and tenacity, as demonstrated on this run-blocking clip below:

RG Marcus McKethan uprooting the DE ?



Michael Carter and Javonte Williams got lots of love – but this UNC OL needs some buzz too!



RB Ty Chandler transferred to UNC from Tennessee – put me down his being a breakout star in 2021 pic.twitter.com/aNANFa3y3G — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 25, 2021

During the Giants’ 2022 training camp, McKethan was slotted in on the second-team at guard while also being tested as a third-team tackle. At 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, McKethan has the size and strength to play on the offensive line and could find his way onto the field in 2023 as the team’s swing tackle.

If fully healthy this season, McKethan could be deployed as the Giants’ primary backup on the interior of the offensive line. McKethan has positional versatility, making him an ideal depth piece. A solid offensive lineman with quick feet, McKethan has shown promise as a developmental player for the Giants. Getting McKethan back from injury will give New York added depth on the interior that they desperately needed.