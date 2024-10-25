Giants get more tough offensive line injury news ahead of Week 8

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Giants benefit from an extra day of rest this week as they prepare to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. However, they face a potential setback as starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor was unexpectedly added to the injury report on Friday, casting doubt on his availability for the Week 8 game.

The Impact of the Giants Losing Andrew Thomas

The Giants lost star left tackle Andrew Thomas after Week 6 to a foot injury, which ultimately required surgery and ended his season prematurely. In his absence, backup Josh Ezeudu stepped in at left tackle and is expected to handle the position again on Monday night. Ezeudu’s presence on the left side means that the Giants need reliability from their right tackle, a role that Eluemunor has handled impressively so far.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Eluemunor’s Strong Season So Far

Eluemunor has emerged as one of the team’s best offensive linemen this season, allowing only 15 pressures and one sack over 474 offensive snaps. Given the struggles the Giants have had at right tackle in recent years, Eluemunor’s consistency has been a significant boost. However, a groin injury kept him out of practice on Friday, leaving the team “hopeful” but uncertain about his availability for Monday night’s game against the Steelers.

The Return of Evan Neal?

If Eluemunor is unable to play, the Giants will likely turn to third-year offensive tackle Evan Neal. The former seventh-overall draft pick from 2022 has not played a single snap in the regular season this year and is coming off a challenging 2023 season. Last year, Neal allowed 29 pressures and two sacks over 460 snaps, earning one of the lowest pass protection grades in the league. To complicate matters, he had foot surgery following the season, which disrupted his development.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Neal’s Preparation and Potential Opportunity

Despite limited game action, Neal has been working diligently behind the scenes, focusing on refining his fundamentals and improving his technique. This week’s potential opportunity may offer a valuable chance for Neal to prove his progress and showcase any improvements he’s made since his last appearance. If Eluemunor cannot play, Neal will be thrust into the spotlight on Monday night, giving the Giants a closer look at the young tackle’s capabilities in a critical matchup.

The Giants are hopeful for Eluemunor’s return, but they may also get an opportunity to evaluate Neal’s development if they need him to step in. The matchup against the Steelers will be a test of depth and preparation for the Giants as they navigate these mid-season injury challenges.