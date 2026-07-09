Jaxson Dart does not need to keep proving he is tough. Everybody got the point.

The Giants need the next version now, the one who still uses his legs but does not turn every scramble into a collision test. Dart ran for nine touchdowns as a rookie and averaged 5.7 yards on 86 carries, according to his Pro Football Reference page. That was a real weapon.

It also came with too many hits, including a concussion and too many moments where the whole building had to hold its breath. There is a fine line between playing fearless and playing reckless. Dart spent part of last season flirting with the wrong side of it.

Brian Callahan, now working with him as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, has reportedly gone through those plays with Dart, drilling when to slide, step out, or take the sack if the alternative is getting folded by a linebacker. Basic stuff, but young quarterbacks hate basic stuff until the tape makes it obvious.

Giants need the runner without the extra hits

Dart’s legs are not a bonus feature. They are part of why the Giants can talk themselves into him as a real long-term answer.

The goal should not be turning him into a pocket statue. That would be wasting a big part of his game. The goal is making the running threat more selective, because the Giants cannot build a season around a quarterback who keeps inviting medical checks.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart prepares to throw during minicamp. Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

I like the edge. I like that Dart plays with a little bite. New York usually eats up quarterbacks who look too comfortable losing, and Dart never gave off that vibe. But the team needs him available more than it needs one extra yard in Week 3.

The smarter version is the better version

This is where coaching has to show up. John Harbaugh’s staff has talked about structure and discipline all offseason, and this is one of the easiest places to see whether it sticks.

Dart can still run. He can still punish a defense that turns its back in man coverage. He can still be annoying on third down. He just has to choose the boring ending more often.

The Giants already know he will take the hit. Now they need him to avoid it.