Giants’ former 3rd round cornerback has chance to steal slot corner job

Aug 11, 2022; New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson (33)

The New York Giants have a potential position-battle brewing in the secondary. The slot cornerback position is open for the taking and New York has a slew of young defensive backs that could compete for the job. Among them is third-year defensive back Aaron Robinson.

Robinson has struggled to stay on the field, causing many to overlook him. But if he can stay healthy this summer and sharpen his coverage skills, Robinson could be a sleeper for the position.

Aaron Robinson could steal the Giants’ slot corner job

The Giants’ old regime with former general manager Dave Gettleman traded up in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft to take Robinson. Since then, Robinson’s young career has been plagued with injuries. The 25-year-old defensive back has played in only 11 games through two seasons, appearing on the field just twice in 2022.

There was a lot to like about Robinson coming out of the 2021 draft. The UCF product was given a second-round grade by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, who described the prospect as “a willing tackler.”

Robinson was an excellent run defender from the cornerback position during his time at UCF. He totaled a combined 95 total tackles across his final two seasons with 6.5 tackles for loss.

At 6-foot-1, 193 pounds, Robinson brings length and size to the position to combine with his excellent speed. He ran a 4.39s 40-yard dash during his Pro Day prior to the NFL Draft.

When entering the NFL, the question for Robinson was whether he would play inside or outside. For a time, it appeared as though the Giants viewed him as a boundary cornerback. But now, with Adoree’ Jackson and Deonte Banks firmly manning the outside, Robinson’s best chance to see the field is from the slot.

Robinson’s aggression and tackling ability make him a fit for the nickel corner role. However, the third-year defender will be competing with the likes of Darnay Holmes, Cor’Dale Flott, and newcomer Tre Hawkins III. There is potential for Robinson to steal the position, however, he needs to stay healthy.

One healthy summer of practice in Wink Martindale’s defense could put Robinson in a position to steal the position. He has the desired traits to excel in Martindale’s defense. If Robinson can consistently get himself on the field, he could earn an expanded role.