Giants’ former 2nd round receiver is criminally underrated

For years, the New York Giants have treated Wan’Dale Robinson like a gadget player, pigeonholing him into short-yardage routes and limiting his ceiling. But with Russell Wilson now at quarterback, Robinson is finally being unleashed—and the results are changing the conversation about his future in New York.

A strong start to the season

Robinson’s numbers through two weeks speak volumes. In the opener against the Washington Commanders, he caught six passes on eight targets for 55 yards. Modest, but a sign that Wilson trusted him. Then came Week 2, where Robinson exploded for 142 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.

That performance showcased the type of dynamic receiver the Giants have always needed him to be. Through two games, Robinson has 197 yards and a touchdown with a 77.8% catch rate. On paper, that projects to 1,674 yards across a full season—an unlikely total, but a clear indicator he’s trending toward the first 1,000-yard campaign of his career.

Expanding beyond short-yardage routes

The biggest difference has been how the Giants are deploying him. For the first time, Robinson is being targeted deeper downfield, averaging 17.8 yards per catch against Dallas. Instead of screens and quick outs, he’s running routes that allow him to stretch defenses and showcase his yards-after-catch ability.

While his catch radius isn’t massive, precision from Wilson makes that less of an issue. If the throw is on time, Robinson’s quickness and elusiveness take over. That shift has made him one of the more dangerous playmakers on the roster, a weapon opponents can’t overlook.

Chemistry with Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has long thrived when pairing with receivers who can create after the catch, and Robinson fits that mold perfectly. Much like Wilson once relied on Tyler Lockett in Seattle, he’s finding Robinson as a reliable outlet who can turn routine plays into big gains.

That trust was evident against Dallas, where Wilson repeatedly looked Robinson’s way on crucial downs. The connection is still growing, but the early returns suggest Robinson may have found the perfect quarterback to unlock his game.

Standing out among playmakers

With rookie Malik Nabers leading the league in receiving yards through two weeks at 238, Robinson’s production could easily be overshadowed. Yet his 197 yards rank sixth in the NFL, a clear sign he’s putting himself among the league’s early standouts.

For a player entering a contract year, the timing couldn’t be better. If Robinson maintains anything close to this level of play, he’ll force the Giants’ hand on an extension.

A long-overdue breakout

The Giants have been searching for consistency at wide receiver for years. In Robinson, they may finally be seeing the breakout they envisioned when drafting him. No longer just a short-yardage option, he’s proving he can be a versatile threat in every area of the field.

After two weeks, it’s clear: Wan’Dale Robinson is no longer a complementary piece. He’s emerging as one of the Giants’ most important playmakers.