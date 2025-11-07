The New York Giants had an uneventful Tuesday as the NFL’s trade deadline commenced. Despite their reported interest in making some deals, the Giants stood pat, not trading away or trading for any talent.

However, new information has come to light, indicating that the Giants did receive some trade interest in one of their

The Colts were reportedly interested in trading for CB Deonte Banks

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Indianapolis Colts “checked in” on Giants CB Deonte Banks prior to pulling off their blockbuster trade for Jets CB Sauce Gardner.

“The market was drying up — they checked into Deonte Banks of the New York Giants and New Orleans’ Alontae Taylor — and perhaps that drove up the price for Gardner,” Schefter reported.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ultimately, the Colts wound up making a massive splash and hauling in a former All-Pro cornerback. Meanwhile, Banks will remain with the Giants, where he has started 31 games in his career.

Banks is back in the starting lineup as of late due to injuries ahead of him on the depth chart. Starting cornerback Paulson Adebo has been sidelined with a knee injury and did not practice this week, leaving Banks in line to start again in Week 10.

The Giants had several players on the trade block

Schefter’s report doesn’t suggest whether or not the Giants were actually willing to move Banks. However, considering the tumultuous relationship he has had with the team over the last couple of seasons, a trade wouldn’t have been shocking.

The Giants actively shopped former first-round OL Evan Neal, per insider Josina Anderson. They also reportedly had an interest in trading away former third-round WR Jalin Hyatt. Banks is not a surprising addition to their list of trade candidates.

Can Banks turn things around?

Regardless, Banks has an opportunity to turn things around now that he is back in the starting lineup (for now). He has struggled this season, surrendering a 158.0 NFL passer rating against in coverage and allowing 88.2% of his targets in coverage to be converted to receptions (15/15 for 220 yards and 2 TDs).

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Entering this offseason, the Giants could be undergoing another regime change as the seats continue to heat up for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. With that would come a clean slate for Banks and the rest of the Giants’ draft busts.