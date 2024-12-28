Giants forced to reshuffle offensive line amidst tidal wave of injuries in Week 17

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants ruled out four players against the Indianapolis Colts for their home finale on Sunday. Their already-long injured list has continued to grow this week with a couple of key starters who will be forced to miss Sunday’s Week 17 matchup.

Giants rule out key starters for Week 17

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan reported on Friday morning that the following players are a near surety to ride the pine for the Giants’ Week 17 matchup, saying:

“Expected to be out Sunday:

C John Michael Schmitz (ankle)

LB Micah McFadden (neck)

CB Greg Stroman (shin/shoulder)

S Raheem Layne (knee)

Greg Van Roten starts at center. Ty Summers gets a shot at inside linebacker,” Ranaan published on X.

JMS and Micah McFadden are key losses for the Giants

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schmitz has played in 15 games for the Giants this season. The 6-4, 320-pound center owns a 61.4 player grade from Pro Football Focus. New York will miss Schmitz’s run-blocking efforts, as proven by his 67 run-blocking grade from PFF — his highest performance metric.

As for McFadden, the talented linebacker has also been largely active for the Giants this year. Appearing and starting in 14 games, the pass rusher has eight tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, and a forced fumble on the campaign. New York is fortified in the trenches with fellow linebackers in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns

The Giants’ secondary will have to fend for itself without Stroman.