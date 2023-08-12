Giants flex safety depth in preseason opener

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite the New York Giants dropping their preseason opener to the Detroit Lions 21-16 Friday, there were some key takeaways to be encouraged by for the regular season, particularly in the defensive secondary. Preseason is usually the time to give the rookies and undrafted prospects their first taste of the NFL, but some potential regulars for the Giants were out there for a portion of Friday’s game, and they did not disappoint.

Jason Pinnock shines in the preseason opener

DB Jason Pinnock only played in one series, but he showed out in that short period of action. The 24-year-old made his presence known in the game’s opening play, snagging an interception after Lions’ quarterback Nate Sudfeld was hit as he threw.

Pinnock would also break up two passes and record a tackle for loss in the game, putting on an impressive display as he looks to become a massive contributor to the Giants’ defense during the regular season. Entering 2023, Pinnock seems to be locked in as the Giants’ starting strong safety.

Second-year safety stands out

DB Dane Belton also had a solid game, recording an interception and a pass deflection. Belton is entering his second year in the NFL and is looking to build off of a solid rookie campaign last season.

Belton played in 15 games (five starts) for Big Blue last season and recorded three pass deflections, two interceptions, 31 tackles, and one QB hit.

The Giants have impressive depth in their secondary

The Giants flexed their depth in the secondary on Friday night with numerous players within the defensive backfield standing out against the Lions. Their performance in Friday’s game could be a sign of good things to come for Wink Martindale’s defense.

The Giants’ second preseason game will be against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 18 at 7 P.M. EST. The game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network.

Follow this writer on X/Twitter: @DylanBacker_