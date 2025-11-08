There will be a new kicker suiting up for the New York Giants on Sunday. Younghoe Koo will be the team’s starting kicker after he was officially elevated from the Giants’ practice squad on Saturday while Graham Gano nurses a neck injury.

The Giants have elevated K Younghoe Koo for Week 10

Younghoe Koo will kick for the Giants for the first time since joining their practice squad in late September. He has been on the practice squad ever since, despite starting kicker Graham Gano missing four games due to injuries.

Jude McAtamney was the first backup in for Gano when he missed time. However, McAtamney’s costly two missed extra points in Week 8 prompted the Giants to release him. Gano returned to the lineup the following week.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

But now, Gano is injured again, leaving Koo as the healthy next-man-up.

Does Koo have anything left in the tank?

The Atlanta Falcons released Koo earlier this season after six seasons with the team. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and was the team’s starting kicker until this season.

Koo’s play has been declining since 2022, but reared an ugly head in 2024 as he converted a career-worst 73.5% of his field goal attempts. He made it one game with Atlanta before being released ahead of Week 2 after going 2-of-3 on his attempts in Week 1.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Now, Koo is looking to bounce back and prove that he still has something left in the tank. The Giants will give him that opportunity as Gano is sidelined for the second time this season.

Graham Gano’s future is in doubt

Gano’s future with the Giants has been called into question. The Giants could save $4.5 million if they release Gano, which is becoming more and more likely with each passing week and each subsequent injury.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Since the start of the 2023 season, Gano has missed 20 games due to injuries (Sunday’s absence will make it 21). The Giants are paying Gano as one of the NFL’s best kickers — but sometimes, availability is the best ability.

Considering the losses that the Giants have suffered as a result of Gano’s inconsistent appearances in the lineup, the trouble of keeping him on the roster might be more than it’s worth. The Giants could be moving on from Gano if Koo looks solid in his upcoming action.