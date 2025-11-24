The New York Giants have officially fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, per several reports. Bowen, hired at the beginning of last season, has been relieved of his duties following the team’s Week 12 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions.

Giants fire DC Shane Bowen

The Giants’ firing of Bowen is a move that seems long overdue. He entered the season on shaky ground, as team co-owner and president John Mara expressed his concern with the defense in January:

“I’m tired of watching teams go up and down the field on us,” Mara told the media.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Since then, the Giants’ defense has gone from bad to worse, especially against the run. Their run defense ranks 32nd in the league with 157.2 rushing yards per game allowed and 5.9 yards per carry allowed.

Their defense ranks 29th in total, surrendering 385.0 yards per game and 27.8 points per game.

The real dagger has been Bowen’s inability to close out games. The Giants have blown five fourth-quarter leads of 10 or more points this season, tied for the most in a single season in NFL history (h/t Field Yates of ESPN).

Despite having the second-highest-paid defense in the league, the unit has severely underperformed. Now, change is finally underway. The Giants are hoping this move will allow the defense to finally realize some of its great potential.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka is expected to name an interim defensive coordinator soon.