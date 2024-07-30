Giants finally cut former 3rd round pick after years of injury

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Giants cut former third-round pick from 2021, Aaron Robinson. The 25-year-old played only 340 snaps with the Giants, making his last appearance in 2022 before suffering a leg injury. He has been out for years trying to find his way back to the football field, but ultimately, his career may be coming to an end.

Giants Release Aaron Robinson

Originally believed to be a capable option in the slot, Robinson showed solid instincts and tackling abilities before the injury. His most notable season was in 2021, his rookie year, when he gave up 153 yards, one touchdown, and contributed two pass breakups. He collected 18 tackles that year with a 3.8% missed tackle rate. At the time, he was considered a decent player with potential, but the Giants will never see that potential realized.

Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Introducing Rookie Andru Phillips

Head coach Brian Daboll will look to rookie Andru Phillips to take over in the nickel spot. Last season at Kentucky, he allowed 435 yards and three touchdowns and collected four pass breakups. While his numbers may not seem impressive, he was an extremely intelligent interview at the combine and possesses substantial athletic potential.

Phillips Poised for Success

Phillips has already impressed during training camp, giving reason to believe he will claim the starting nickel job without much competition.