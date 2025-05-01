Giants’ fan-favorite quarterback likely on his way out this season

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Tommy DeVito captured the hearts of New York Giants fans amidst the 2023 season. At the time, the undrafted rookie was the feel-good story of the NFL, stepping in as a third-stringer to lead Big Blue to a three-game win streak.

The hometown hero has stuck around with the Giants as a backup and started games once again in 2024. However, entering 2025, it could be the end of the road for DeVito and his time with his local pro team.

The Giants need to trim their quarterback room

The Giants currently have four quarterbacks on their roster: DeVito, rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart, and veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. NFL teams rarely carry three quarterbacks on their regular season roster, let alone four. One of these quarterbacks will be released prior to the regular season and DeVito appears to be the obvious odd-man out.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Could Tommy DeVito stick with Big Blue?

However, that’s not to say there isn’t still a chance for DeVito to stick around in some capacity. NFL teams always opt to hold an extra quarterback on their practice squad, in case of emergencies. DeVito would be the ideal candidate for that job.

Having spent the last two seasons with the Giants, DeVito has developed chemistry with the team, its coaches, and its players (and its fanbase). He knows the playbooks and is familiar with the way things operate. That’s the kind of quarterback you want available in an emergency situation.

The Giants will likely cut DeVito at the end of the summer with the hope that he will clear waivers and land on their practice squad — but that’s not a guarantee.

DeVito might have a market if released

Other teams around the league might also see value in DeVito. He is arguably the most popular backup quarterback in the league, possessing a massive cult following among the NFL’s Italian-American fanbase. His popularity might make DeVito an even more attractive addition than what he brings to the field.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

But DeVito also has another trait that could land him on a team’s 53-man roster: starting experience. He might not be a high-level starter, but DeVito has proven he can win a few games in spot starts when a team is desperate.

DeVito has a 3-5 record as a starter through two seasons. He’s totaled 1,358 passing yards with an 8-3 TD-INT ratio so far in his career. He can play at a decent enough level, making him an attractive backup quarterback option that could and should land a roster spot with one of the league’s quarterback-needy teams at the end of the summer.