Giants’ fan-favorite backup QB issues ultimatum after offseason demotion

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy DeVito just put the New York Giants on notice.

Once atop the New York Sports world as an emergent rookie quarterback sensation, the New Jersey native now finds himself behind not only starting QB Daniel Jones, but also marquee offseason acquisition Drew Lock, who is manning the QB2 slot.

DeVito may have been okay with playing third string as a newcomer in the NFL, but with a year under his belt and a strong close to the 2023 campaign to show for, he rightfully wants a chance to see time on the field next year. So what are the Giants left with in this situation?

Giants’ Tommy DeVito insists he will force Management’s hand in a plea for a defined role

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, DeVito had this to say about his current stance with the franchise and what he will demand from them as the offseason draws to a close:

“I’m going to put them in a situation to make a decision,” DeVito said after Sunday’s practice. “It’s going to be up to them. I’m going to go out and do my job to the highest ability. It’s not in my hands — this decision.”

Could DeVito demand a trade out of New York in 2024?

The second-year pro’s resume includes a 3-3 record, along with a 64 percent completion percentage, 1,101 passing yards, and a show-worthy 8-3 TD-INT ratio from last year. DeVito took home the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his performance in New York’s 24-22 Week 14 win over the Green Bay Packers and also came away with a pair of NFC Offensive Rookie of the Week honors on the campaign.

The Illinois product proved himself to be a dual threat for the Giants, making big plays in the air and outside of the pocket. For all of this, the Giants have relegated him to QB3 status in training camp. Jones’ esteem with the ball club has wavered consistently throughout the winter, spring, and summer of 2024 while Lock has been touted as an heir apparent to the starting role, but not much mention has been made of DeVito and what he could bring to the table.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Thus, as he faces the reality that he could be cut once the final 53-man roster is established, he doubled down on his sentiments by saying:

“If they decide to [cut me] and I get scooped up, I don’t get to make that decision [to say] afterwards, if somebody grabs me, ‘No, I want to stay here.’ It’s everything for the front office,” DeVito asserted.

Young, talented, and still maturing in the league, DeVito is a QB who can make an impact on the field. He’s a great insurance option for New York at the moment, but by the sounds of it, he won’t scratch and claw to remain with the franchise if and when they decide to cut bait with him. So much so, that he’s prepared to force their hand in what could amount to a bitter divorce down the line.