The New York Giants do not need to panic about Jevon Holland in May. I think that would be lazy. But they do need him to look a lot different under John Harbaugh, because the money attached to his name is not going away.

Holland is exactly the kind of veteran who can make a new defensive structure look smarter if everything clicks. He has range, experience, and enough versatility to move around the back end. The problem is that last season did not look anything close to the version the Giants thought they were buying.

PFF listed Holland among the NFL players with the most at stake in 2026, and the reason was pretty obvious: a 53.0 coverage grade that ranked 39th out of 49 qualifying safeties. For a player paid to stabilize the secondary, that is not good enough.

Holland has to make the bill feel cleaner

The contract is where this gets loud. Holland signed a three-year, $45.3 million deal, with a $15.1 million average annual value and a current 2026 cap hit north of $18 million.

That does not mean the Giants should already be hunting for an exit ramp. It does mean Holland has to give them something better than ordinary safety play, especially with a meaningful 2027 cap number still sitting on the books before he is scheduled to reach free agency in 2028.

Expensive veterans get less patience because they are supposed to reduce uncertainty. Holland still has the talent to do that, but the Giants need the clean angles, the closing speed, and the coverage range to show up consistently.

Harbaugh can help, but Holland has to rebound

Harbaugh’s defense should give Holland a cleaner environment than last year’s mess. Better structure matters. A stronger front matters. If the Giants get more pressure from Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Arvell Reese, and the rebuilt interior, the secondary should not have to survive forever.

Still, pressure does not fix everything. Safeties have to erase mistakes, communicate rotations, and take away explosives when the front does not get home. Holland has to be one of the players making the picture calmer, not another reason the Giants are scrambling after the snap.

The encouraging part is that the role still makes sense. Holland can play deep, rotate down, and give the Giants a veteran presence next to Tyler Nubin and Ar’Darius Washington. If his burst and confidence come back, the whole back end has more flexibility.

But this is a prove-it year, even if nobody wants to call it that out loud. The Giants paid Holland to be a stabilizer, and stabilizers cannot keep showing up with coverage grades buried near the bottom of the position.

I still like the rebound path. The scheme should help, the pass rush should help, and Holland’s track record gives him a real argument. But by September, the contract has to feel like money spent on certainty instead of a reminder that the Giants are still searching for answers at safety.