The New York Giants have been hanging on by a thread up front, and the return of Jermaine Eluemunor might finally bring a little bit of calm to an offensive line that’s been in flux all year. The veteran right tackle, who’s been sidelined with a pectoral injury, is expected to suit up against the Chicago Bears this Sunday — a massive boost for a unit that’s been forced to shuffle personnel almost weekly.

His absence last week left rookie fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow with a daunting task: handle San Francisco’s pass rush in his first career start. That’s not exactly the soft landing spot you hope for as a rookie. Still, Mbow held his own, giving up three pressures and a sack, but impressing in the run game and showing legitimate promise in his technique and awareness.

Mbow showed heart, but Eluemunor’s stability is what the Giants need

There’s something to be said for the way Mbow handled himself under pressure. He’s athletic, moves well laterally, and rarely looks overwhelmed mentally. The problem is physicality — he just doesn’t have the functional strength yet to anchor against the league’s most powerful edge rushers. That will come with time and an NFL weight program, but for now, the Giants need a veteran presence they can trust.

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

That’s where Eluemunor comes in. The 30-year-old has quietly been one of the most reliable players on the roster this year. Through 547 snaps, including 333 in pass protection, he’s allowed just eight pressures and two sacks. Over his last three games before the injury, he gave up only two pressures total — numbers that speak to both his consistency and his growing chemistry with the interior line.

Why Eluemunor’s future in New York matters

This season has been another reminder of how fragile the Giants’ offensive line remains. Injuries, missed draft evaluations, and inconsistent coaching have left the team in a near-constant state of rebuilding in the trenches. Eluemunor, though, has been one of the few steady hands in that storm.

He’s on a one-year deal and will hit free agency this offseason, but given the team’s decade-long struggle to find competent, durable linemen, the Giants should strongly consider extending him. His price tag won’t break the bank, and his value goes beyond his individual play — it’s about continuity, something the Giants have sorely lacked up front.

Also Read:The Giants need to make a change at kicker

A decision that should be easy to make

Extending Eluemunor wouldn’t solve all of the Giants’ offensive line issues, but it’s the kind of low-risk, high-value move that good front offices make. He’s reliable, well-liked, and capable of mentoring young players like Mbow, who could develop into a long-term option with the right guidance.

The Giants have made too many mistakes in recent years letting dependable veterans walk while betting on unproven youth. This time, they shouldn’t overthink it. If Jermaine Eluemunor wants to stay, the Giants need to make sure he does — because stability has been a luxury they can’t afford to lose again.