Giants expected to re-sign veteran WR Sterling Shepard

The New York Giants are bringing back veteran WR Sterling Shepard, signing him to a one-year contract extension (per Jordan Raanan of ESPN). Shepard, the longest-tenured player on the Giants, is entering his eighth career season. Despite missing most of the 2022 season with a knee injury, Shepard still made an impact as one of the team’s leaders on the sidelines.

The Giants were very public with their desire to keep Shepard on the roster heading into this offseason. HC Brian Daboll said of Shepard, “He’s one of the better leaders that I’ve been around — very selfless… So, he’s been great. Very fortunate for him to be here.”

“Love Shep,” Giants GM Joe Schoen said. “He’s awesome; juice guy all the time. He’s one of my favorites here.”

Giants extending Sterling Shepard

Sterling Shepard has missed 33 games in the past four seasons, leading to some speculation that the 30-year-old wideout could consider retirement. However, Shep made it clear that he intends to play in the 2023 season and is now expected to play that season with Big Blue.

“Of course, this is like my second home,” Shepard said per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “This is where I’ve always been and what I know. So, I think anybody in my position would want to do that, but like I said, whatever happens, man.”

Prior to suffering a season-ending injury in Week 3, Shepard proved to be one of the Giants’ best playmakers at the start of the 2022 season. He hauled in 13 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown in three games. Shepard has been a reliable weapon for Big Blue since his rookie 2016 season. Extending Sterling Shepard gives the New York Giants a dependable receiver and excellent leader heading into the 2023 season.