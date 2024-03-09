Giants expected to ‘monitor the top of the market’ for pass-rushers in free agency

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are looking for upgrades at nearly every position, with pass rushers being the next area of interest for the franchise to explore available options this offseason.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan suggested that one of the Giants’ biggest wants this summer is to add an edge rusher, and mentioned Minnesota Vikings EDGE Danielle Hunter as a potential target.

“The Giants desperately want to add at edge rusher,” Raanan reported. “They’re going to monitor the top of the market (i.e., Danielle Hunter) but aren’t really looking to spend in that range, one source told ESPN at the combine. But there are a lot of quality, starting-caliber options, such as A.J. Epenesa, Bryce Huff, Andrew Van Ginkel, Josh Uche and Leonard Floyd, a player the Giants have long coveted. That’s more likely the path they travel in free agency.”

Azeez Ojulari’s struggles factor into the Giants’ search for pass rushers

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence were tremendous pass rushers this past season, but the Giants saw a serious decline from one of their other key defenders. Azeez Ojulari missed six games due to injury this past season and saw his production decline in the process, recording just 2.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits.

While Ojulari has proven to be a strong force in the pass rush (5.5 sacks in seven games in 2022), the issues with durability and long-term consistency on the field have hurt the Giants’ defense.

Don’t expect the Giants to spend big at pass rushers

Adding another established talent at the position to play alongside Thibodeaux could reinforce the Giants’ pass rush, making it a much more potent group in 2024. They still are looking at several key areas to upgrade, most notably quarterback and offensive line.

Therefore, as Raanan alluded to, the Giants may settle for cheaper pass-rushing options and go for the bigger fish on the offensive line, which is a much more desperate need for them at this time.

With the draft still a month away, and the new league year set for March 13, expect the Giants to be active in free agency at nearly every position.

Follow this writer on X: @DylanBacker_