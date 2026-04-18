In a move nobody saw coming on a Saturday night, the New York Giants sent defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Giants now hold both the fifth and tenth selections heading into next week’s draft, which gives them extraordinary flexibility. It also leaves a massive hole in the middle of their defensive line that needs to be addressed before training camp.

Lawrence has been the anchor of the Giants’ interior for years. Even in a down 2025 season, where his pressures dipped and his overall efficiency numbers were suspect on paper, he remained one of the most disruptive forces in the sport on film. He commanded more double teams on the interior defensive line than any player in football, which opens up the entire pass rush around him. That kind of disruption doesn’t show up in the box score, but every offensive coordinator in the NFC knows exactly what Lawrence does to a game plan.

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Why the Trade Makes Sense and Why It Doesn’t

The financial argument is clear. Lawrence carries a $27 million cap hit this season with two years remaining on his deal. Offloading that money gives the Giants real flexibility to address the remaining needs on their roster, and with Kayvon Thibodeaux’s contract situation already adding complexity to the defensive line picture, clearing space had become a priority.

Getting the 10th pick is solid return for a 28-year-old defensive tackle entering the back half of his prime. But this trade only works if the Giants use the capital wisely. Two top-ten picks is an incredible position to be in, and the draft board sets up in a way that could allow them to address multiple needs, whether that’s offensive line, cornerback, or finding a replacement piece for the interior rotation.

The problem is that interior defensive line isn’t a position you replace through the draft in year one. Lawrence was a foundational piece. Whoever the Giants identify as his replacement, whether through the draft, free agency, or a combination of both, is going to face a significant adjustment period that could hurt the defense in 2026.

The Giants made a calculated bet. Now they have to win it.